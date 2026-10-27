New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said the true meaning of global peace is the assurance of security, dignity and justice for all, and every citizen of the world, especially the younger generation, expects precisely this kind of future. Global peace means assurance of security, dignity and justice for all: Birla

Delivering the valedictory address at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum here, Birla also said that while addressing the current problems, it is the responsibility of the present generations to lay the foundation of a better future for the coming generations.

"The future generations will judge us by how safe, peaceful and prosperous a world we have created for them," he said.

The speaker said the true meaning of global peace is the assurance of security, dignity, justice and a better future for all. Every citizen of the world today, especially the younger generation, expects precisely this kind of future from us," he added.

Birla said the BRICS nations must work together to build a world where the sovereignty of every nation is respected, where international disputes are resolved through peaceful means and where opportunities for development are available equally to all.

During the two-day conclave, the parliamentary representatives of the BRICS member nations have held meaningful deliberations on several important subjects, he said.

"Our views may differ. Our opinions may also vary. Our circumstances and challenges might be different as well. However, our commitment towards the welfare of humanity, peace and prosperity remains uniform. This is the greatest strength of BRICS," he said.

The speaker said that at the forum, the participants have not only discussed current challenges, but also deliberated on new possibilities for cooperation for the future.

"Today, the world is facing numerous grave challenges. There is conflict and instability across various regions. There are economic uncertainties. At such a time, the importance of dialogue, trust and cooperation has increased more than ever before.

"It has been India's firm belief that the permanent solution to the world's problems lies not in conflict, but in dialogue; not in war, but in peace. And more in cooperation than in competition," he said.

Birla said that in a democratic system, Parliament is the most important centre for the expression of people's hopes and aspirations.

"A Parliament is not merely a platform for making laws. It is also an institution of dialogue, consensus, accountability and public trust. Despite considerable diversity within our parliamentary systems, safeguarding the interests of our citizens and winning the trust of the public is our shared responsibility," he said.

Therefore, it is essential that parliaments become more effective, transparent and citizen-centric with changing times, he said.

Birla said that today, artificial intelligence and digital technology are transforming the ways people work and by using technology responsibly, parliamentary working methods can be made more effective and citizen participation can be strengthened.

"At the same time, the efficiency and competence of our honourable members of Parliament can also be enhanced. The purpose of technology should be to improve human life. Therefore, we must also ensure that the development of technology aligns with human values.

"The use of artificial intelligence must be based on the principles of ethics, transparency, accountability and human welfare. Our parliaments can make a significant contribution in this direction by sharing their experiences and best practices," the speaker said.

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