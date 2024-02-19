‘Glorious achievement’: BJP resolution hails Ram Temple’s construction

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a “historic and glorious achievement” for the country that heralds the establishment of “Ram Rajya” in India for the next 1,000 years with the beginning of a new “kaalchakra” [cycle of time], a resolution passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its national convention on Sunday said. The crowd at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Reuters)

The idea of “Ram Rajya” was also in the “heart of Mahatma Gandhi” who used to call it the “idea of democracy”, the resolution moved by party chief JP Nadda said. It also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully conducting the consecration of the temple, which was celebrated as a national festival, on January 22.

The BJP refers to its concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas or development for all sections irrespective of their faith or caste as the embodiment of Ram Rajya.

On January 22, Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and led the rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Lalla idol. The completion of the temple will be a key poll plank in the Lok Sabha elections as the party is set to showcase it as the fulfilment of its ideological promise that was pending for decades.

In its resolution, the BJP said the Constitution has been inspired by the ideals of “Ram Rajya”. “Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji, after returning to Ayodhya after the victory, is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights,” it said.

It added that “the idea of ‘Ram Rajya’ was also in the heart of Bapu Mahatma Gandhi”. “He used to say that the idea of ‘Ram Rajya’ is the idea of true democracy. Following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, the Prime Minister has implemented the spirit of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the true sense by establishing good governance in the country,” it said.

The resolution noted that the “temple of Lord Shri Ram will play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolutions that we have adopted in building a Viksit Bharat”. “The Prime Minister has played an impeccable role in uniting the entire nation on this auspicious occasion associated with Lord Shri Ram,” it said.

The temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of India’s vision, philosophy and path and has become a temple of national consciousness, the resolution said.

The party said that after the Supreme Court ‘s Ayodhya verdict on November 9, 2019, “the central government led by PM Modi, without any delay, formed the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, as a result of which the construction work of Shri Ram temple went on at a fast pace, and within just four years, the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla was completed on January 22, 2024”, the resolution said.

On Saturday, Nadda said the Opposition used to taunt the BJP for not being able to announce the date for the temple construction. “Mandir wahi banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge (we will make the temple there, but won’t give the date…,” he recalled the Opposition’s jibe earlier.

It referred to January 22 as the day of aspiration and accomplishment for millions of Ram devotees, the renaissance of India’s spiritual consciousness and the beginning of the journey back to great India.

“The grand and divine Ram Temple of Ayodhya is imprinted in the consciousness of every Indian and has become a reflection of the richness of cultural heritage. The nation, freeing itself from the mentality of slavery, creates a new history by taking inspiration from every part of the past,” it said.

The resolution said the government has achieved “unprecedented and remarkable success” in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of India. “In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister worked to connect the spiritual heritage of India with the unity of the country. Through his unwavering commitment towards religion, he started many such programs which are taking India towards a bright future,” it said.