Home / India News / Pilots seek government's help to quit Go First, sidestepping notice periods

Pilots seek government's help to quit Go First, sidestepping notice periods

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 17, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Many Go First pilots have been looking for new jobs in light of the crisis and in early May flocked to a hotel for walk-in interviews organised by Air India.

Pilots at India's Go First face delays getting paid due to the airline's bankruptcy process and want the government to allow them to take up new jobs without serving long notice periods, a group representing the pilots said in a letter seen by Reuters.

The tussle with pilots is the latest headache for Go First, which is also facing a court battle. (Representative Photo)
The tussle with pilots is the latest headache for Go First, which is also facing a court battle. (Representative Photo)

In the letter dated May 15, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) asks the aviation ministry to intervene, saying Go First is not issuing the necessary documents to pilots wanting to resign.

Go First and the ministry did not immediately respond to questions.

Go First was granted bankruptcy protection last week, but many pilots have been looking for new jobs in light of the crisis and in early May flocked to a hotel for walk-in interviews organised by rival Air India.

But an Indian government rule from 2017 mandates pilots to serve a one-year notice period, and co-pilots six months, saying it is in the public interest to avoid sudden departures that can result in last minute flight cancellation and travel disruption.

Also Read | Geared up for expansion in operations, no question of filing insolvency, says SpiceJet amid Go First crisis

The FIP said notice periods globally were typically one month, and India should allow pilots at financially distressed airlines to resign immediately.

The block on Go First pilots risks sending "a negative signal that spreads an atmosphere of anxiety and stress amongst pilots," the FIP said in its letter.

The tussle with pilots is the latest headache for Go First, which is also facing a court battle with airline leasing companies over the bankruptcy proceedings, which prevent lessors from taking back their planes from the airline.

Go First blames a lack of engine supplies from Pratt & Whitney for its financial troubles, an allegation the U.S. firm says is without merit.

Go First won an arbitration order in its favour in March to require Pratt to supply spare engines, and is seeking to enforce it in a Delaware court.

On Tuesday, its court filing showed the airline faces the ongoing danger of failure if it doesn't get spare engines quickly.

Pratt has argued the arbitration award is not enforceable.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airlines
airlines
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out