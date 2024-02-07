Goa a perfect example of communal harmony: PM

Goa sets a fine example of communal harmony and social progress for the rest of the country to follow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, praising the people for voting in a Bharatiya Janata Party government in a befitting reply to those political parties that wish to divide on the basis of religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, in South Goa on Tuesday (ANI)

“The Christian community and other religions are living in peace and harmony. It is an example of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (one India, best India) for the rest of the country to follow. Goa is small in size but ranks among the highest in social development. It is socially diverse and people of different societies and religions have been coexisting in peace for several generations,” Modi said during a daylong visit to the state.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“That such an educated and harmonious state like Goa keeps voting for the BJP sends a message to the whole country that the BJP’s mantra really is sabka saath, sabka vikas (with everybody, for everybody’s development),” the Prime Minister said. “Many parties are trying to sell lies to the people. But Goa has repeatedly given a befitting reply that the BJP’s model is one of good governance.”

“Goa has achieved 100% saturation in several flagship central government schemes. When we achieve saturation, discrimination ends. When every beneficiary receives full benefits, there is no question of paying bribes. Saturation is true secularism,” Modi said. “I promise you this saturation both to Goa and the country.”

He inaugurated three projects that included a campus for the National Institute of Technology, Goa, a campus for the National Institute of Water Sports and an Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan, and laid the foundation stone for two others -- a ropeway project across the river from state capital Panaji and a water treatment plant -- to be built a total cost of ₹1,300 crore.

Earlier in the day, Modi threw open the India Energy Week that began in southern Goa, calling on global leaders to seize the opportunity offered by India’s fast growing economy, while also pointing to his own government’s infrastructure commitments for the energy sector.

“India’s GDP rate crossed 7.5% in the first six months of the financial year. The growth rate is higher than the global growth estimate, making India the fastest growing economy in the world. The International Monetary Fund has predicted that India will continue to show similar growth trends in the future,” he said. “Economic experts around the world believe that India will soon become the third largest economy in the world.”

“India’s primary energy demand will double in 2045. Today we need 19 million barrels. Our demand will reach 38 million barrels in 2045,” Modi said. “Understanding this, India is readying for this energy demand and ensuring affordable energy in the corners of the country.”

“In the recent budget, ₹11 lakh crore was pledged for infrastructure, a big part of which will go to the energy sector. This amount will create assets in railways, roadways, waterways, airways or housing, which will need energy, leading to India’s efforts to expand its energy capacity,” he said, adding that India promised to be the biggest market for investments in the future.

“India is making unprecedented investments and every global investor wants to invest in India,” he said. “We are committed to further improving our energy mix by focusing on the development of environmentally sensitive energy sources.”

Modi has said in international forums that India will achieve net zero emissions by 2070. “Today, India ranks fourth in the world in renewable energy installed capacity and 40% of India’s installed capacity comes from non-fossil fuels,” Modi said. “In the past decade, India’s solar energy installed capacity has grown by more than 20 times.”

Referring to the strides India has made towards the green transition, the Prime Minister said: “India is not just meeting its needs, but is also determining the global direction.”

Earlier in the day, Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the country’s pragmatic approach that helped unify a deeply divided world “to ensure the flow of energy is not disrupted.”

“Seeing the turbulence in the last two years, India through its market processes and otherwise has sought to play the role of unifier in the global energy market,” Puri said. “We need to come together and join hands in defining an energy agenda which is inclusive, market driven and climate sensitive.”

India Energy Week 2024 is being held from February 6-9 in Goa. The event will see participation of around 17 energy ministers from different countries, 35,000 plus attendees and more than 900 exhibitors.

Goa embraces “its responsibility to contribute to a greener tomorrow,” chief minister Pramod Sawant said. “We envision a Goa powered by clean energy where the communities thrive, nature flourishes and the future generation inherit a healthy planet,” Sawant said.