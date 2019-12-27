Goa Archbishop calls for spirit of ‘karuna’ to resist ‘divisive forces’

india

The spirit of “Karuna” (compassion) can help “any divisive forces that can undermine our ethos and traditional bonhomie,” said Goa Archbishop Filipe Néri Ferrão.

The Archbishop is known for articulating his views on the relevant social and political issues also called for an end to “discrimination” while addressing the annual Christmas Civic Reception attended by the Goa Chief Minister, ministers and prominent bureaucrats,.

Ferrão said the spirit of love, respect and service was at the core of human existence, was found in all religions and reflected profoundly in our Constitution.

“The attitude of compassion or Karuna in Buddhism, of ahimsa in Jainism, of Daya in Sikhism and of Rahma in Islam, all point out to what unites us, behind all the social, cultural and religious differences that we have allowed to tear us apart and to govern and colour our dealings with one another,” the Archbishop said.

The speech comes at a time when the country is fiercely divided over the Citizenship Amendment Act which has seen protests across the country, mostly against it and some in its favour.

“The dynamism of Karuna that animates our Indian civilization can indeed become a great source of inspiration and social energy that stands to prove that, behind all the diversity that characterizes our nation, there is a much more powerful principle of unity that can and should enable us to resist any divisive forces that can undermine our ethos and traditional bonhomie,” he added.

The Goa Archbishop had in the past publicly raised concerns that the “constitution was in danger.”

“We must strive to know our Constitution better and work harder to protect it... Today, our Constitution is in danger. It is a reason why most of the people live in insecurity,” the Archbishop had said in 2018.

The annual civic reception is often an opportunity for the Archbishop to interact with the state’s political leaders and make known the church’s stance in the contemporary political climate.