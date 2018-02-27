Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s health stable, under observation: Official

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar continued to be hospitalised in the Goa medical college and hospital near Panaji through Monday, even as the chief minister’s office said his condition is stable.

“The chief minister’s health is stable. He was under observation through the night at the hospital. Doctors have advised him rest,” an official attached to the CMO told reporters on Monday evening.

No official statement on Parrikar’s health has, however, been issued yet.

Late on Sunday evening, Parrikar was rushed to the state government-run health facility after he complained of dehydration and low blood pressure.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and was being treated for “mild pancreatitis”, the CMO had said earlier.

He arrived in Goa on Thursday (February 22) and presented the annual state budget.