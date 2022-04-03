Goa CM Sawant allocates portfolios, retains home and finance

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday allocated portfolios to eight colleagues in the state cabinet while retaining the crucial home and finance departments with himself. In his second term as chief minister, Sawantalso retained the personnel, vigilance and official languages departments.

Vishwajit Rane, who had unsuccessfully lobbied for the chief minister’s post, was allocated the crucial portfolios of health and town and country planning, along with urban development, women and child, and forest departments.

The chief minister retained Mauvin Godinho as transport minister. Besides this, Godinho was allotted industries, panchayat and protocol ministries. Ravi Naik has been given charge of agriculture, handicrafts, and civil supplies portfolios.

Nilesh Cabral, who served as power minister in the previous cabinet, has been given charge of the public works department and environment. He will also look after the departments of legislative affairs and law and judiciary.

Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate, who defeated former chief minister, the late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal from the Panaji seat, will oversee the revenue department that was held by his wife, Jennifer, in the previous cabinet.

Rohan Khaunte has been entrusted with the tourism, information and technology and printing and stationary departments. Govind Gaude has been given charge of sports, art and culture and RDA ministries.

Both Khaunte and Gaude had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just prior to the elections,

Subhash Shirodkar has been allotted water resources, cooperation and the public assistance portfolios.

The chief minister can induct three more ministers into the cabinet. The remaining slots are expected to go to the allies – one to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and two to independent lawmakers.

In the February 14 polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 out of 40 seats in the assembly. It formed the government with the help of the MGP and independent candidates.