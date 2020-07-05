e-paper
Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

Pascoal DSouza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for Covid-19 patients.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Panaji
A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said.
A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said.(File photo for representation)
         

A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said.

Pascoal DSouza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for Covid-19 patients.

He succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, the official said.

D’Souza represented a ward in Mangor Hill area, which has been declared as a containment zone after more than 200 people there tested positive for coronavirus.

The municipal council elections in Goa are not fought on party lines.

With the councillor’s death, the overall toll in the coastal state has reached seven.

Till Saturday, the state reported 1,684 Covid-19 cases.

