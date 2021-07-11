Goa extends statewide curfew, issues new guidelines. Check what’s allowed and what’s not

The Goa government extended statewide curfew till July 19, 7am but also announced a slew of prohibitions and relaxations in the state from Monday. Goa recorded 131 new cases of Covid-19 and 2 deaths on Sunday.

Read on to find out more about the extended curfew.

The following activities and establishments have been prohibited

Shops are to remain closed from 7pm to 7am. Home delivery of all goods except liquor will be allowed during this time. Weekly markets will also remain closed. River cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, and casinos will remain closed. Spa massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones located in shopping malls will also be closed. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain shut. College exams and competitive exams will be allowed with the prior permission of the government. All Social, political, cultural, academic events have been prohibited without the permission of the authorities concerned. Marriages can be held with a guest limit of 100 or at 50% capacity, whichever is less, and with the prior permission of district magistrate (DM) or the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). Gathering of five or more persons in any place for non-official purposes and without the permission of DM or SDM. Inter-state movement for persons except for those carrying Covid negative test report for a test done 72 hours prior to entering Goa, and for people entering in Goa for medical emergencies on the production of proof.

The following activities and places have been exempted from restrictions

Shops selling medicines, drugs and related things will remain open. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to open from 7am to 9pm at 50% of their seating capacity Buses will be allowed to ply at 50% capacity Goods vehicles will be allowed to enter the state only if they carry two drivers and one helper. All of them will be subjected to a temperature scan and can be denied entry if the scan comes back with an unfavourable result Indoor gyms will be allowed to function at 50% capacity and sports complexes will be allowed to open without spectators Religious places will be allowed to open for upto 15 visitors, all of whom must abide by Covid-19 preventive measures Banks, government offices, and establishments offering public utility services will be allowed to open Print and electronic media, telecommunication services will also be allowed to open All industries, factories, cold storage, and warehousing services. Agriculture and related activities will also be allowed.

In addition to all these, the government has also released the following advisory

Government has advised all individuals to get vaccinated at the earliest. Non-governmental employees have been asked to “actively promote” working from home Employees have been asked to maintain staggered timing for entry and exits Employers have been advised to ensure employees exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 are allowed to stay home and have access to proper medical care Crowding in staircases, lifts, corridors, and common areas should be avoided by employees Parents of children with special needs have been advised to work from home