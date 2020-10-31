e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa government to sell onions to ration card holders at Rs 32 per kg

Goa government to sell onions to ration card holders at Rs 32 per kg

The state cabinet had on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide onions at a subsidised rate after the price of the commodity increased substantially

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Panaji
A total of 3.5 lakh ration card holders would be provided 3 kgs of onion each at Rs 32 per kg by holding a special drive across all fair price shops, the official said.
A total of 3.5 lakh ration card holders would be provided 3 kgs of onion each at Rs 32 per kg by holding a special drive across all fair price shops, the official said.(AP)
         

The Goa government is set to procure 1,045 metric tonnes of onion from an agency in Maharashtra’s Nashik district and supply the staple to 3.5 lakh ration card holders at a subsidised rate, a senior official said on Saturday.

The state cabinet had on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide onions at a subsidised rate after the price of the commodity increased substantially.

“The Goa government has ordered 1,045 metric tonnes of onion from Nashik-based National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the staple will be provided to all ration card holders,” said Siddhivinayak Naik, director of the state Civil Supplies Department.

A total of 3.5 lakh ration card holders would be provided 3 kgs of onion each at Rs 32 per kg by holding a special drive across all fair price shops, the official said.

Once the stock starts arriving in the state, consumers will be informed through advertisements, text messages, and social media, so that they can buy it from their respective fair price shops, Naik added.

tags
top news
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sandeep castles Padikkal after Sunrisers field
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sandeep castles Padikkal after Sunrisers field
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In