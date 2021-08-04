Goa govt seeks suggestions on ‘bhumiputra’ Bill already passed in assembly

Facing a severe backlash over the hurried passing of Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill, 2021 in the recently concluded assembly session, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the government will reintroduce the Bill after incorporating suggestions

In a late evening televised address to the state, Sawant sought suggestions for the Bill which, he said, will be reintroduced in the next assembly session two months from now. He said Bill would be kept open for suggestions from members of the public from August 4.

“You can give all your suggestions on goaonline.gov.in. We will accept the valid ones and reintroduce the Bill in the Goa legislative assembly in another session that will be held in two months,” he said.

“Many people have objected to the use of ‘bhumiputra’ in the title of the Bill...It will be called the Goa Bhumi Adhikarini Bill,” Sawant said.

The Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill, 2021, was tabled and hurriedly passed on July 30. According to the proposed law, any person who is a resident of Goa for more than 30 years qualifies as a ‘bhumiputra’ (son of the soil) and can apply for ownership of a house (up to a plinth area of 250 square metres) s/he has been living in even if the land on which it stands is owned by the government, a private person or commonly owned. Any structure built before April 1, 2019, qualifies for ownership.

Sawant told the House last week that the bill provides for a mechanism to give ownership rights to dwellers of small housing units to enable them to live with dignity, self-respect and to exercise their right to life.

The Bill was passed amid a walkout by the Opposition, which accused the government of rushing poorly thought out bills without adequate discussion.

Besides the Opposition which opposed the Bill, civil society also called it a ‘mockery’ of Goans. Since Saturday, several delegations called on Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, asking him not to grant his assent to the Bill. Some from within the BJP also reportedly called on the CM, asking him that the Bill be amended as it wasn’t acceptable in its present form.

The Congress has now demanded that the Bill be withdrawn. “Why this unusual move to rename the Bill and invite suggestions after bulldozing it in the assembly? Is it hurting the BJP across Goa, across India and overseas too? The Bill has to be tabled back in House. Also, is this not strange to invite suggestions after the Bill has been passed? What mockery! He should withdraw the Bill in toto and restore the faith and confidence of the Goans,” Congress spokesperson Carlos Alvares Ferreria said.

Goa Forward president Vijai Sardesai tweeted, “@DrPramodPSawant’s inability to grasp either the gravity or the intricacies of governance is making him not only an unmitigated disaster for #Goa but also a laughingstock across the country. Decisions that have far reaching consequences for #Goemkars are treated as child play!”