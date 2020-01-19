e-paper
Goa minister’s brother booked for local politician’s suicide

The family of Prakash Naik, a local politician who allegedly committed suicide on Friday, lodged an official complaint citing a ‘suicide note’ that Naik left behind naming the minister’s brother and another man.

india Updated: Jan 19, 2020 17:08 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Congress has sought the resignation of Goa’s Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho ‘in the interest of a fair probe’.
The Congress has sought the resignation of Goa's Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho 'in the interest of a fair probe'.(Facebook)
         

The Goa Police have booked the brother of Goa’s Minister for Panchayats and another after the family of Prakash Naik, a local politician who allegedly committed suicide on Friday, lodged an official complaint citing a ‘suicide note’ that Naik left behind naming the duo.

“Wilson Godinho, the brother of panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho and one Tahir Virani have been booked,” a police spokesperson said.

Prakash Naik, a former sarpanch and current member of Merces village panchayat on the outskirts of the State capital Panaji, was rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital with gunshot wounds where he was declared as ‘brought dead’ in a case of suspected suicide.

A screenshot of his alleged suicide note began circulating on social media with Naik in the note blaming two persons including the brother of a current minister in the BJP led government as being responsible for his death owing to the ‘tremendous pressure’.

The family has refused to accept his body until the duo was arrested.

Naik has been intensely involved in local politics and unsuccessfully contested state assembly election on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket.

The opposition Congress has sought the resignation of the minister ‘in the interest of a fair probe’.

“We demand that Mauvin, should immediately step down from the State cabinet or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack him to make sure that the investigation in the case is impartial and the one who is found involved in the act be punished,” State Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

