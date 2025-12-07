Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for victim's kin

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the victims' kin, who lost their lives in the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in North Goa's Arpora. He said that ₹50,000 each will be given to those injured in the mishap. At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.(PTI)

The death toll in the fire incident remains 25.

Addressing a press conference here, CM Sawant said that a team comprising police personnel and health authorities has been constituted to transport the deceased to their respective homes. The Goa CM informed that the government will ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the culprit.

"The ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes. A dedicated team comprising the SDM, Police and Health Authorities have been constituted for the same. I also directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take disciplinary actions," Sawant said.

The Goa government has constituted a committee comprising the District Magistrate (DM) and other top officials from the police, forensic, fire, and emergency services. Sawant said that a decision has been taken to conduct a Magisterial inquiry into the fire incident. The government has directed that the report into the procedural lapse that led to the incident be submitted within a week.

"I have convened an urgent and high-level meeting today with my concerned officers including Chief Secretary, DGP, IGP, Secretary, Revenue Collector, North SP, I have discussed regarding the cause of the incident and after having the detailed discussions I have taken the decision to conduct the Magisterial Inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief and to submit the report to the government within a week. DGP has directed to take the strict punitive actions against the culprit, including the owner, manager of the club and those who have issued the permissions," Sawant said.

"The committee shall be constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Revenue for conducting the audit of such clubs, business establishments, etc., which are operating without valid permissions and wherein there is a likelihood of gathering of people in large numbers," he added.

The Goa CM said that the government-appointed committee has framed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deter such mishaps in the future.

An SOP has been framed by this committee for all such establishments to ensure such incidents shall not be repeated in future. The advisory issued by SDMA for all clubs, restaurants and other commercial establishments wherein the likelihood of significant footfall is there to ensure and operate with valid permissions and adequate safety provisions," Sawant added.

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given ₹50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).