Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers move Delhi court for anticipatory bail

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant in Goa, where 25 people died in a horrific fire on Saturday, have filed a petition for anticipatory bail in Delhi's Rohini Court to avoid arrest. On Monday, Goa Police said the nightclub’s owner, Saurabh Luthra, alongwith his brother Gaurav fled to Phuket on an IndiGo flight at 5.30am on Sunday. (Instagram/@saurabhluthra16)

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for today.

The brothers, who own several clubs and restaurants, had fled to Thailand's Phuket hours after the fire incident in North Goa's Arpora in an Indigo flight, the Goa police said.

The investigation continues to focus on the tragic fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane'. Addressing allegations of police negligence, Goa DIG Varsha Sharma said, "We have coordinated with the CBI and Interpol. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued."

Goa Police on Wednesday brought Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, to the Sunlight Colony Crime Branch office in connection with the fire tragedy.

Gupta is expected to be presented in court later today as part of the ongoing investigation.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is also owned by the two brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra.

The developments come days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant. The Government of Goa formed a committee to investigate the incident.