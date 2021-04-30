IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Goa resident doctors threaten to withdraw services at Covid hospitals
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Goa resident doctors threaten to withdraw services at Covid hospitals

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors said in a statement that there were two incidents of violence against doctors and equipment was damaged as the second wave of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and triggered a shortage of beds
READ FULL STORY
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:24 PM IST

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors has threatened to withdraw their services at Covid-19 hospitals if the government fails to check the violence against doctors and damage to equipment as the second wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals and triggered a shortage of beds.

“It saddens us immensely that even after giving our best efforts, while being crippled by a lack of adequate facilities, oxygen supply, beds, manpower, etc we have been at the receiving end of multiple threats and violent incidents...” the association said in a statement. It added resident doctors are at the receiving end of abuses for lack of beds and other facilities. “...if any further violent incident happens to any resident doctor or staff... we, the 300-odd doctors managing almost all the workload of Covid-19 in the state will have no other choice but to withdraw our services with immediate effect as the people and authorities have left us with no other choice.”

Also Read | Four-day lockdown in Goa as Covid-19 cases spike

The statement said there have been two incidents of violence in a week. “We will not be giving any further notice or warnings before stopping our services. If the administration cannot provide security to the doctors or if the people of Goa fail to understand the situation and the plight of the healthcare workers, then we won’t be responsible for any further untoward incidents happening as a result of the withdrawal of our services.”

The association has petitioned the health department to set up a special isolation facility for doctors for them to separate themselves in case they test positive or develop fatigue rather than travel home and risk infecting their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP