Goa Shipyard, Kenyan firm to collaborate in ship design

NEW DELHI: Goa Shipyard Ltd and Kenya Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for capacity building and collaboration in ship design and construction, with the development coming on a day defence minister Rajnath Singh and Kenyan cabinet secretary for defence Aden Bare Duale held talks in Delhi to boost defence cooperation. Rajnath Singh gifted 15 pairs of parachutes (main and reserve) manufactured by Gliders India Limited to Kenya’s Aden Bare Duale for use by the Kenyan forces. (X/)

Capacity building and defence industrial cooperation was discussed at length at the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The meeting was a testimony to the increasing depth in the India-Kenya defence partnership. Both ministers agreed that the defence relationship between the two countries has evolved from being training-centric to include more strategic aspects,” it said.

Singh gifted 15 pairs of parachutes (main and reserve) manufactured by Gliders India Limited to Duale for use by the Kenyan forces.

The two ministers also agreed on the need for deeper cooperation in maritime security of the Indian Ocean region, the statement said.

Duale, who is on a three-day visit to India, appreciated the growing prowess of the Indian defence industry, including the private sector, and highlighted the areas in which the Indian industry can support the requirements of the Kenyan forces.

“Both sides agreed to joint training in counter insurgency and UN peacekeeping domains. Other regional security issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” the statement added.

