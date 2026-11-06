From rank-based admissions to lower fees: Decoding NMC's proposed NEET-PG reforms
The proposed changes also include greater digitisation of counselling, lower fees for non-clinical courses, and a review of residents’ stipends, among others.
Postgraduate medical admissions in India could undergo a significant overhaul starting with the 2027 counselling cycle, with the National Medical Commission (NMC) proposing to replace the existing percentile-based qualifying system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS with a rank-only system.
The proposed changes also include greater digitisation of counselling, lower fees for non-clinical courses, a review of residents’ stipends and biometric verification to prevent candidates from blocking seats.
The proposals are part of the recommendations of a 12-member expert committee constituted by the Union health ministry on July 23, following the Supreme Court’s intervention in a case challenging the sharp reduction in NEET-PG qualifying cut-offs. The Centre has submitted the committee’s report containing findings and recommendations to the court in an affidavit on Tuesday.
The reforms aim to address two recurring concerns: vacant postgraduate medical seats and delays in counselling that affect the start of the academic session. However, the rank-only proposal is yet to be incorporated into final regulations and formally notified.
Here is what could change and how it would differ from the current system.
No more percentile-based qualifying cut-offs?
Under the existing system, candidates must secure a prescribed minimum percentile to become eligible for postgraduate medical counselling. A percentile indicates a candidate’s relative performance compared with other test-takers. The authorities can lower the qualifying percentile when seats remain vacant, thereby expanding the pool of candidates eligible for admission.
This was at the centre of the controversy following the NEET-PG 2025 counselling process. On January 13, 2026, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reduced the qualifying percentile for reserved-category candidates to zero, making candidates scoring as low as minus 40 out of 800 eligible for admission. For general and Economically Weaker Section candidates, the cut-off was reduced from the 50th percentile to the seventh percentile.
The decision followed around 9,000 postgraduate seats remaining vacant after the second round of counselling. It was challenged in the Supreme Court by social worker Harisharan Devgan and doctors, who argued that allowing candidates with zero or negative scores to qualify could dilute minimum standards in medical education.
What is proposed: Instead of declaring qualifying percentiles and lowering them to make more candidates eligible, candidates would be ranked according to their performance, with counselling conducted based on these ranks.
The affidavit states: “NMC is in the process of issuing new regulations, which are yet to be finalised, wherein only a rank-based system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS counselling will be adopted; no percentile marks will be declared in results; only ranks will be given to candidates.”
NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer communicated the decision to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on October 1, according to the affidavit. A senior NMC official told HT that the proposal had been approved in principle, but “the commission would wait for the court’s final directions before proceeding with the next steps, including seeking stakeholders’ suggestions.”
The panel has also cautioned that the change should not compromise minimum standards. “The sanctity of NEET examinations should be maintained, and minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education are not diluted to the extent of permitting candidates with grossly inadequate or negative performance to become eligible for admission,” the affidavit said.
Counselling to become more digital
The committee found that counselling delays were partly linked to manual processes and to gaps in coordination among the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the NMC, colleges, and state authorities.
Two preliminary MCC audit meetings, held on May 20 and June 3, flagged the reliance on colleges for manual verification of seat matrices, delays in adding newly approved seats and repeated extensions of counselling timelines.
Until 2025, MCC depended on colleges to provide and verify seat details. The process was complicated by the fact that newly approved seats could be added by NMC after the first round had begun, requiring further verification and changes to the counselling schedule.
Candidates also had to physically visit colleges to complete admission formalities, submit original documents and seek their return when upgrading to another seat. The committee flagged delays and inconvenience linked to document release and fee refunds.
What is proposed: The panel has recommended that NMC share an updated and verified seat matrix with MCC well before counselling begins. It has also proposed online sharing of NEET-UG, NEET-PG, MDS and super-speciality examination results with state counselling authorities.
A feasibility study for sharing results online with state authorities is under way for the 2027 academic year. The committee has called for counselling to be digitised with minimal human intervention and for MCC to develop standard operating procedures and a project charter that define the responsibilities of different stakeholders.
The charter would also record changes ordered by courts or competent authorities as “institutional memory”, the report said. MCC has been asked to prepare summary reports after each counselling exercise and hold stakeholder meetings before and after counselling.
What has already changed: Some processes have been introduced in the 2026-27 counselling cycle. These include online release of candidates who upgrade their seats, allowing candidates to accept upgraded seats without first physically returning to their earlier colleges, and changes to fee- and document-related procedures. The report also records the introduction of a query-resolution mechanism, informational videos and an online dashboard.
Lower fees for non-clinical courses
The committee has flagged vacancies in pre-clinical and para-clinical postgraduate disciplines, which generally attract fewer candidates than clinical specialities such as general medicine, surgery and paediatrics.
It has recommended that state fee fixation committees consider charging lower fees for non-clinical courses to encourage candidates to take up these seats.
“The fee of non-clinical branches may be a little less so that the candidates feel encouraged to accept the seat and this wastage of medical seats may be prevented,” the report said.
The panel has also suggested considering exemptions from compulsory service bonds for candidates admitted to pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects, leaving the decision to state governments.
Stipends, rural incentives and seat-blocking checks
The committee has called for addressing disparities in stipends between clinical and non-clinical branches, and recommended that states consider incentives for doctors willing to serve in rural areas. It has also suggested reviewing the duration and monetary provisions of compulsory service bonds in consultation with stakeholders.
For BDS and BSc Nursing courses, the panel has flagged vacancies and recommended improving employment opportunities for graduates. It has been suggested to consider discontinuing seats that remain vacant for two to three consecutive years and rationalising fees.
To prevent candidates from appearing in examinations multiple times to block seats, the committee has asked NBEMS and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to explore the use of KYC and biometric verification during entrance examinations.
Why are the changes being considered?
265,980 candidates took NEET-PG 2026 for 63,177 postgraduate medical seats. The previous counselling cycle saw thousands of seats remain vacant, prompting authorities to lower qualifying cut-offs to widen the pool of eligible candidates.
The Supreme Court, while hearing the challenge to the January 2026 cut-off reduction, asked the Centre to explain how the decision would preserve standards in medical education. On May 4, it directed the creation of an institutional mechanism to examine recurring issues in the NEET-PG admission process. The health ministry subsequently formed the expert committee, headed by DGHS director general Dr Loveneesh G Krishna, with representatives from NMC, NBEMS, MCC and other bodies.
Doctors have questioned whether moving away from percentile-based results would, by itself, address concerns over the dilution of qualifying standards.
“Qualifying percentile is not a mere administrative formality; it is the minimum benchmark intended to safeguard academic standards and ultimately the quality of specialists in healthcare. It will be a huge injustice with merit if minimum admission criteria are diluted drastically,” said Dr Raj Shekhar Yadav, one of the petitioners in the case.
“Changing the examination formula does not erase the questions surrounding the drastic reduction of qualifying cut-offs. Vacant seats cannot become an excuse to compromise merit, dilute qualifying standards or experiment with the future of medical education,” said Dr Dhruv Chauhan, chairperson of the Legal Cell for All India Doctors.
A DGHS official, however, defended the proposed changes, saying they were intended to benefit candidates and shorten the counselling process.
“We have made these reforms in the interest of the candidates... The new reforms will also reduce the counselling time, which will subsequently help candidates to start their academic session on time,” the official said.
The proposals are targeted at the 2027 counselling cycle, but their implementation will depend on the finalisation of NMC regulations, the Supreme Court’s directions and consultations with stakeholders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More