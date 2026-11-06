Over 150 locations across Delhi to get quicker fire response ahead of Diwali

Over 150 locations across Delhi, including vulnerable markets and congested neighbourhoods, will be covered by quick response vehicles (QRVs) and motorcycles to ensure firefighters can reach emergency spots faster during Diwali, as the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) steps up its preparedness for the festival. The arrangements cover all 71 fire stations in the city. (Representative file photo)

QRVs and Motorcycles for Faster Response According to officials aware of the matter, the department has deployed 50 QRVs at identified fire hotspots across the city, in addition to 20 motorcycles, which will help personnel navigate narrow lanes and congested stretches where larger fire tenders may struggle to reach. Areas such as Vijay Chowk, Laxmi Nagar and Acharya Niketan in Mayur Vihar are among the locations where these vehicles will be stationed.

The DFS, a senior official said, has also planned to deploy 15 additional fire tenders near vulnerable markets between 5pm and midnight on November 7-8 to ensure a swift response during the hours when festive activities are likely to be at their peak.

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Fire Station and Equipment Readiness The arrangements cover all 71 fire stations in the city, with officials directed to ensure that vehicles and firefighting equipment remain operational.

“Additional Divisional Officers (ADOs) and Divisional Officers (DOs) have been instructed to inspect fire tenders, conduct surprise visits and check the overall readiness of their respective stations,” the official said.

The department has also kept automobile workshops ready for vehicle repairs and strengthened wireless communication arrangements to ensure smooth coordination during emergencies. All leave for fire personnel has been cancelled in view of the festive deployment.

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Control Room and Emergency Calls “The control room has also been strengthened, with its staffing increased to around 30-35 personnel to ensure that emergency calls are attended to promptly and none go unanswered,” the official said.

Officials said the department had received 269 fire-related calls on Diwali last year. They added that the service had handled a comparable volume of calls during the summer, when the daily count touched around 275 on two occasions in May.

Officials said the experience of managing a high volume of emergency calls during the summer, along with the additional deployment of QRVs and motorcycles, will help the department respond more efficiently to fire incidents during Diwali.