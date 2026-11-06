SC: Not inclined to transfer Tirupati ghee trial out of AP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial in the Tirupati “laddu” adulteration case outside Andhra Pradesh observing that the courts are immune from political statements made in the case. The court passed the order while hearing a transfer petition filed by one of the accused Machindra Shantaram.

The court passed the order while hearing a transfer petition filed by one of the accused Machindra Shantaram, a Maharashtra-based dairy industry businessman and the Managing Director of Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd. Shantaram, who was represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, alleged that continuous statements made by the chief minister and the deputy chief minister have created a “politically surcharged atmosphere”.

“The trial is taking place in a politically surcharged atmosphere, it will prejudice my trial. Nobody can be immune from such statements made by the chief minister and deputy chief minister in the state. I am the only person who will suffer,” Dave said, adding that even though the forensic report had ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee, political leaders continued to make such statements.

Citing a “language barrier”, he said: “Please transfer the case to the adjoining state, for free and fair trial. Most of the accused are from North India. There is also a language barrier.”

Refusing the prayer to transfer the trial to a neighbouring state, the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “Let the trial proceed. Courts are immune from such statements which are made.”

The court added, “Witnesses are from the local area. Allowing your prayer will frustrate the trial,” as it dismissed the petition by stating, “No case for shifting of the trial is made out at this stage.”

The bench further told Dave that it had already taken care of the impartiality of the probe by constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Andhra Pradesh Police in October 2024.

The CJI said, “Let them continue to make statements. This is why we constituted the SIT. We have already silenced everyone.”

On October 4, 2024, the top court set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to “assuage the feelings of crores of people” while making clear that the court cannot be used as a “political battleground.”

While directing the SIT to take over the investigation from the state police to probe allegations of animal fat in Tirupati temple laddus, the top court had said that the sentiments of crores of devotees were involved, and hence an independent team should replace the SIT formed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The SIT constituted by the court comprises two CBI officers, two AP Police officers, and a senior officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to probe the matter. The court had directed the CBI director to supervise the SIT probe.

The allegations regarding the use of animal fat in laddus served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped, had led to a major political slugfest in the state.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed earlier that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row. The YSR Congress Party accused Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains while the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state has circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.