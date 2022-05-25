Home / India News / Goa thieves steal 21.5 lakh from man's house, leave behind strange message
india news

Goa thieves steal 21.5 lakh from man's house, leave behind strange message

The incident came to light when the house owner, Asib Xec, returned home after a two-day holiday on Tuesday and found that his bungalow had been burgled, an official from Margao police station.
A formal complaint was lodged with the Margao police on Tuesday, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was registered against unidentified accused.
A formal complaint was lodged with the Margao police on Tuesday, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was registered against unidentified accused.
Published on May 25, 2022 06:08 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

In an unusual theft, unidentified persons broke into a bungalow, decamped with valuables worth over 20 lakh and left behind an "I love you" message for the house owner in Margao town of South Goa, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident came to light when the house owner, Asib Xec, returned home after a two-day holiday on Tuesday and found that his bungalow had been burgled, an official from Margao police station. 

The thieves allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth 20 lakh and 1.5 lakh cash, he said. “The owner was surprised to find that the thieves had written 'I love you' using a marker on the screen of the television,” the official said. 

A formal complaint was lodged with the Margao police on Tuesday, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was registered against unidentified accused, inspector Sachin Narvekar said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robbery
robbery
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out