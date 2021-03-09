Goa to look for new Lokayukta after Utkarsh Bakre pulls out

Utkarsh Bakre, a former Bombay high court at Goa judge shortlisted as the next Lokayukta, on Tuesday said he was withdrawing his candidature due to personal reasons. The post has been vacant since September when Justice P K Misra completed his term.

Bakre heads the Goa Human Rights Commission. The state government had sought the approval of the Chief Justice of the Bombay high court as well as the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat after Bakre agreed to take up the post. The chief justice and the leaders of the Opposition need to be consulted before the Lokayukta’s appointment can be finalised.

Barke was immediately unavailable for further comments.

Kamat asked the government to strengthen the law related to the Lokayukta. “After diluting the powers of Goa Lokayukta, the government now wants me to give consent to the appointment of a new Lokayukta. ...the government must first empower the new Lokayukta with authority and powers to act against illegalities and complaints,” Kamat said.

The government earlier this year amended provisions of the Goa Lokayukta Act, which the Opposition alleged was a watering down of an already weak law that would render the institution toothless. It now has to meet the high court’s deadline for appointing the new Lokayukta.