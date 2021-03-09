Goa to look for new Lokayukta after Utkarsh Bakre pulls out
Utkarsh Bakre, a former Bombay high court at Goa judge shortlisted as the next Lokayukta, on Tuesday said he was withdrawing his candidature due to personal reasons. The post has been vacant since September when Justice P K Misra completed his term.
Bakre heads the Goa Human Rights Commission. The state government had sought the approval of the Chief Justice of the Bombay high court as well as the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat after Bakre agreed to take up the post. The chief justice and the leaders of the Opposition need to be consulted before the Lokayukta’s appointment can be finalised.
Barke was immediately unavailable for further comments.
Also Read | Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states
Kamat asked the government to strengthen the law related to the Lokayukta. “After diluting the powers of Goa Lokayukta, the government now wants me to give consent to the appointment of a new Lokayukta. ...the government must first empower the new Lokayukta with authority and powers to act against illegalities and complaints,” Kamat said.
The government earlier this year amended provisions of the Goa Lokayukta Act, which the Opposition alleged was a watering down of an already weak law that would render the institution toothless. It now has to meet the high court’s deadline for appointing the new Lokayukta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox