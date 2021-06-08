Goa under Covid-19 lockdown till June 14: All you need to know

The Goa government on Tuesday announced that the state will be put under another lockdown till June 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Before the previous lockdown, which was imposed starting May 9, chief minister Pramod Sawant instructed all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs to set up a "war room" in their constituencies to keep stock of efforts to deal with the pandemic. "The MLAs will also have to start round-the-clock call centres which will be in touch with Covid-19 patients," he said.

Goa recorded 418 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus on Monday. These took the overall infection tally in the state to 159,811 while the death toll soared to 2,840. As many as 6,397 active cases of the virus are on record while 1,162 recoveries took place in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 150,574.

Here is all you need to know about the Goa lockdown:

- This Covid-19 lockdown is an extension of the one imposed in the state on May 9.

- CM Sawant said essential shops will be allowed to remain open from 7am to 3pm. In the previous lockdown, essentials were available between 7am and 1pm and takeaway was allowed from 7am to 7pm.

- Shops selling tools related to house or building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to remain open.

- “Our government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 AM to 3 PM. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection & stationery items will be allowed to open,” CM Sawant tweeted.

- Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, meanwhile, said tourism activities should resume in the state after the entire population is vaccinated. He also said that tourists who have been vaccinated should be allowed entry in the state. Goa has allowed hotels to function but restaurants and other tourism-related activities have been shut due to the curfew which began on May 9.

- Laying stress on the importance of tourism for Goa's economy, the minister said, "We can't keep Goa's tourism industry shut forever, as it is an important backbone of our state's economy."