Monsoon to cover all of east India by June 13: IMD

A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11. It will help advance the monsoon to all of east India, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under its Influence, monsoon is likely to advance into most parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar during June 12, 13.

Also Read | Industries cannot operate without prior environment clearance, says NGT

Widespread rainfall activity is very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from June 10 onwards under the influence of this low pressure area. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during June 8 to 11; over Gangetic West Bengal on June 10 and 11; over Jharkhand on June 11 and over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh till June 11.

Extremely heavy rain is also very likely over Odisha on June 11. Enhanced rainfall activity is likely along the west coast, including Maharashtra, from June 11 onwards. Due to strengthening of southwesterly winds and other favourable meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over northeastern states during the next 4-5 days.

Under the influence of the offshore trough (area of low pressure) at mean sea level from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast; widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over parts of south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. Dust raising strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to prevail over plains of northwest India during the next two days.