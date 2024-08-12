Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 13, 2024 30.84 °C Broken clouds August 14, 2024 30.71 °C Broken clouds August 15, 2024 30.43 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 29.76 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 31.67 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 31.49 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 34.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.69 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on August 12, 2024, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.94 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.77 °C and 31.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

