 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on August 12, 2024, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.94 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.77 °C and 31.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 13, 2024 30.84 °C Broken clouds
August 14, 2024 30.71 °C Broken clouds
August 15, 2024 30.43 °C Light rain
August 16, 2024 29.76 °C Light rain
August 17, 2024 31.67 °C Light rain
August 18, 2024 31.49 °C Moderate rain
August 19, 2024 34.93 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.69 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on August 12, 2024
Goa weather update on August 12, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On