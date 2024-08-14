Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 15, 2024 30.82 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 29.58 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 30.94 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 32.59 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 32.93 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 34.17 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 30.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on August 14, 2024, is 30.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 32.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 31.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 24.62 °C and 32.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

