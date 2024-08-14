Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 14, 2024, is 30.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 32.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 31.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.62 °C and 32.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|30.82 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|29.58 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|30.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|32.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|32.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
