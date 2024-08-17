Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.47 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 17, 2024, is 27.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.47 °C and 29.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.47 °C and 31.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|31.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|29.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|24.62 °C
|Very heavy rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
