Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.47 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 31.17 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 29.34 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 29.59 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 28.22 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 29.82 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 27.65 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 24.62 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on August 17, 2024, is 27.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.47 °C and 29.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.47 °C and 31.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 79.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

