Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 19, 2024, is 29.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.31 °C and 30.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 20, 2024
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.73 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|26.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|24.13 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 26, 2024
|23.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
