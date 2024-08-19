 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on August 19, 2024, is 29.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.31 °C and 30.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 20, 2024 30.85 °C Moderate rain
August 21, 2024 29.31 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 22, 2024 29.73 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 27.13 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 26.88 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 24.13 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 26, 2024 23.97 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on August 19, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
