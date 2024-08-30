Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.8 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 27.42 °C Moderate rain September 1, 2024 26.01 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 26.23 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 26.55 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 27.36 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 26.92 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 26.95 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on August 30, 2024, is 26.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.8 °C and 27.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.34 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

