Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.25 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 11, 2024, is 30.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 11, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 12, 202430.70Scattered clouds
December 13, 202431.62Broken clouds
December 14, 202431.71Overcast clouds
December 15, 202432.38Scattered clouds
December 16, 202431.80Sky is clear
December 17, 202430.57Broken clouds
December 18, 202431.00Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.97 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata22.64 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru24.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.71 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi16.04 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

