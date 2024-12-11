Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.25 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.



With temperatures ranging between 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 11, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 11, 2024, is 30.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 12, 2024 30.70 Scattered clouds December 13, 2024 31.62 Broken clouds December 14, 2024 31.71 Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 32.38 Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 31.80 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 30.57 Broken clouds December 18, 2024 31.00 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.97 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.64 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 16.04 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.