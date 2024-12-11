Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.25 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 11, 2024, is 30.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.25 °C and 34.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 12, 2024
|30.70
|Scattered clouds
|December 13, 2024
|31.62
|Broken clouds
|December 14, 2024
|31.71
|Overcast clouds
|December 15, 2024
|32.38
|Scattered clouds
|December 16, 2024
|31.80
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|30.57
|Broken clouds
|December 18, 2024
|31.00
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
