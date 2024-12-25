Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.57 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 25, 2024, is 29.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 25, 2024
Goa weather update on December 25, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202429.54Sky is clear
December 27, 202432.78Few clouds
December 28, 202433.80Light rain
December 29, 202433.40Sky is clear
December 30, 202434.34Broken clouds
December 31, 202434.30Sky is clear
January 1, 202533.98Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On