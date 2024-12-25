Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.57 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 25, 2024, is 29.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 26, 2024
|29.54
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|32.78
|Few clouds
|December 28, 2024
|33.80
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|33.40
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|34.34
|Broken clouds
|December 31, 2024
|34.30
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|33.98
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.57 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024
SHARE
Copy