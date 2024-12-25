Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.57 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 25, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 25, 2024, is 29.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 29.54 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 32.78 Few clouds December 28, 2024 33.80 Light rain December 29, 2024 33.40 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 34.34 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 34.30 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 33.98 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.