Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.26 °C, check weather forecast for December 29, 2024

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 29, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 29, 2024, is 31.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.26 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.25 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 21.26 °C and 35.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 30, 2024 31.27 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 33.97 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 33.81 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 33.04 Broken clouds January 3, 2025 32.50 Overcast clouds January 4, 2025 33.09 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 32.95 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.6 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.94 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.21 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.39 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.