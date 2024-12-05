Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 5, 2024, is 31.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.12 °C and 34.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.9 °C and 33.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.12 °C and 34.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 6, 2024 33.46 °C Moderate rain
December 7, 2024 30.86 °C Light rain
December 8, 2024 30.86 °C Broken clouds
December 9, 2024 29.33 °C Overcast clouds
December 10, 2024 31.35 °C Scattered clouds
December 11, 2024 32.67 °C Light rain
December 12, 2024 32.63 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.81 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 25.4 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 27.94 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.52 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.13 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 22.43 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on December 05, 2024
Goa weather update on December 05, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On