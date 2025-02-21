Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.52 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 21, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on February 21, 2025, is 39.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.52 °C and 40.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Goa weather update on February 21, 2025
Goa weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.98 °C and 39.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.52 °C and 40.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 22, 202539.75Sky is clear
February 23, 202539.91Sky is clear
February 24, 202537.06Few clouds
February 25, 202539.26Sky is clear
February 26, 202538.14Scattered clouds
February 27, 202537.69Overcast clouds
February 28, 202538.37Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Light rain
Chennai28.19 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.53 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad30.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.51 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
