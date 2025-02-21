Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.52 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 21, 2025, is 39.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.52 °C and 40.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM. Goa weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.98 °C and 39.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.52 °C and 40.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 39.75 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 39.91 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 37.06 Few clouds February 25, 2025 39.26 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 38.14 Scattered clouds February 27, 2025 37.69 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 38.37 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.