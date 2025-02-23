Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.32 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 23, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 23, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on February 23, 2025, is 40.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.32 °C and 40.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Goa weather update on February 23, 2025
Goa weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.91 °C and 40.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.32 °C and 40.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 24, 202540.00Sky is clear
February 25, 202539.62Scattered clouds
February 26, 202537.75Few clouds
February 27, 202539.11Overcast clouds
February 28, 202539.61Scattered clouds
March 1, 202538.74Overcast clouds
March 2, 202536.38Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.52 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.31 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.49 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.84 °C Few clouds
Delhi21.75 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On