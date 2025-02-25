Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.36 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 25, 2025, is 37.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.36 °C and 39.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:40 PM. Goa weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 40.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.36 °C and 39.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 37.30 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 38.73 Few clouds February 28, 2025 39.40 Few clouds March 1, 2025 37.93 Few clouds March 2, 2025 39.05 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 40.66 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 41.52 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



