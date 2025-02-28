Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 28, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on February 28, 2025, is 35.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.06 °C and 40.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

Goa weather update on February 28, 2025
Goa weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 39.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.06 °C and 40.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202535.97Scattered clouds
March 2, 202539.52Few clouds
March 3, 202537.06Overcast clouds
March 4, 202541.42Overcast clouds
March 5, 202541.39Few clouds
March 6, 202539.39Few clouds
March 7, 202538.19Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On