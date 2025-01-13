Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.44 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 13, 2025, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.44 °C and 37.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Goa weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.42 °C and 36.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.44 °C and 37.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 32.15 Few clouds January 15, 2025 36.11 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 32.93 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 34.45 Scattered clouds January 18, 2025 34.87 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 34.63 Few clouds January 20, 2025 34.75 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.