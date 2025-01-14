Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.79 °C, check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 14, 2025, is 33.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.79 °C and 37.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Goa weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.33 °C and 35.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.79 °C and 37.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 33.19 Few clouds January 16, 2025 33.58 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 34.11 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 34.31 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 34.70 Scattered clouds January 20, 2025 34.32 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 35.90 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.54 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.14 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.04 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.