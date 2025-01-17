Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.03 °C, check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

Jan 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 17, 2025, is 33.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.03 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Goa weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.98 °C and 37.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.03 °C and 37.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 18, 202533.97Scattered clouds
January 19, 202533.81Scattered clouds
January 20, 202534.64Sky is clear
January 21, 202535.65Scattered clouds
January 22, 202537.03Scattered clouds
January 23, 202536.57Sky is clear
January 24, 202535.46Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.41 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.31 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.28 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.68 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.51 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

