Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.03 °C, check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 17, 2025, is 33.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.03 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Goa weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.98 °C and 37.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.03 °C and 37.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 33.97 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 33.81 Scattered clouds January 20, 2025 34.64 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 35.65 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 37.03 Scattered clouds January 23, 2025 36.57 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 35.46 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds



