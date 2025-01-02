Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.45 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 2, 2025, is 30.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.45 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Goa weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.07 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.45 °C and 36.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 3, 2025 30.40 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 31.59 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 32.77 Few clouds January 6, 2025 33.94 Broken clouds January 7, 2025 32.03 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 32.67 Scattered clouds January 9, 2025 32.73 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.38 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.21 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.16 °C Broken clouds



