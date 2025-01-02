Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.45 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 2, 2025, is 30.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.45 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.07 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.45 °C and 36.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 3, 2025
|30.40
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|31.59
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|32.77
|Few clouds
|January 6, 2025
|33.94
|Broken clouds
|January 7, 2025
|32.03
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|32.67
|Scattered clouds
|January 9, 2025
|32.73
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025
