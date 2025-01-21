Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.04 °C, check weather forecast for January 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 21, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 21, 2025, is 35.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.04 °C and 38.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.

Goa weather update on January 21, 2025
Goa weather update on January 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.74 °C and 38.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.04 °C and 38.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 22, 202535.39Sky is clear
January 23, 202536.87Scattered clouds
January 24, 202535.94Sky is clear
January 25, 202536.42Sky is clear
January 26, 202537.77Sky is clear
January 27, 202538.20Overcast clouds
January 28, 202537.23Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.26 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.06 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.3 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru26.07 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.05 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad25.19 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.55 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On