Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.04 °C, check weather forecast for January 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 21, 2025, is 35.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.04 °C and 38.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.74 °C and 38.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.04 °C and 38.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 22, 2025
|35.39
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|36.87
|Scattered clouds
|January 24, 2025
|35.94
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|36.42
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|37.77
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|38.20
|Overcast clouds
|January 28, 2025
|37.23
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025
