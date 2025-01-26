Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.33 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 26, 2025, is 37.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.33 °C and 39.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Goa weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 38.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.33 °C and 39.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 37.19 Scattered clouds January 28, 2025 37.85 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 34.97 Broken clouds January 30, 2025 33.99 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 37.97 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 32.93 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 34.73 Moderate rain



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.