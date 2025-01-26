Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.33 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 26, 2025, is 37.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.33 °C and 39.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 38.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.33 °C and 39.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 27, 2025
|37.19
|Scattered clouds
|January 28, 2025
|37.85
|Overcast clouds
|January 29, 2025
|34.97
|Broken clouds
|January 30, 2025
|33.99
|Overcast clouds
|January 31, 2025
|37.97
|Broken clouds
|February 1, 2025
|32.93
|Overcast clouds
|February 2, 2025
|34.73
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025
