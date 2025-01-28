Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.64 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 28, 2025, is 32.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.64 °C and 36.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.96 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.64 °C and 36.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 29, 2025
|32.85
|Scattered clouds
|January 30, 2025
|34.65
|Overcast clouds
|January 31, 2025
|38.08
|Overcast clouds
|February 1, 2025
|33.36
|Scattered clouds
|February 2, 2025
|32.96
|Overcast clouds
|February 3, 2025
|32.26
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|33.47
|Overcast clouds
