Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.64 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 28, 2025, is 32.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.64 °C and 36.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Goa weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.96 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.64 °C and 36.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 32.85 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 34.65 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 38.08 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 33.36 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 32.96 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 32.26 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 33.47 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



