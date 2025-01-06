Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.03 °C, check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 6, 2025, is 30.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.03 °C and 34.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:16 PM. Goa weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.77 °C and 33.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.03 °C and 34.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 30.92 Scattered clouds January 8, 2025 32.24 Scattered clouds January 9, 2025 34.09 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 32.12 Overcast clouds January 11, 2025 33.09 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 33.87 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 32.91 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.