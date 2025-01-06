Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.03 °C, check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 6, 2025, is 30.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.03 °C and 34.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Goa weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.77 °C and 33.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.03 °C and 34.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 7, 202530.92Scattered clouds
January 8, 202532.24Scattered clouds
January 9, 202534.09Sky is clear
January 10, 202532.12Overcast clouds
January 11, 202533.09Scattered clouds
January 12, 202533.87Overcast clouds
January 13, 202532.91Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.15 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.1 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.96 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad23.43 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.9 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
