Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.53 °C, check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 9, 2025, is 30.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Goa weather update on January 09, 2025
Goa weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.76 °C and 34.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.53 °C and 35.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 10, 202530.31Scattered clouds
January 11, 202531.80Overcast clouds
January 12, 202534.12Broken clouds
January 13, 202532.87Broken clouds
January 14, 202535.46Few clouds
January 15, 202535.79Broken clouds
January 16, 202534.32Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.55 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.31 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.29 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.95 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi19.29 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

