Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.53 °C, check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 9, 2025, is 30.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Goa weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.76 °C and 34.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.53 °C and 35.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 30.31 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 31.80 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 34.12 Broken clouds January 13, 2025 32.87 Broken clouds January 14, 2025 35.46 Few clouds January 15, 2025 35.79 Broken clouds January 16, 2025 34.32 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



