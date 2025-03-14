Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 14, 2025, is 34.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.25 °C and 38.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.15 °C and 36.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.25 °C and 38.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|34.17
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|35.46
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|37.24
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|36.32
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|37.55
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|37.90
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|35.75
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025
