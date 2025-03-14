Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 14, 2025, is 34.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.25 °C and 38.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Goa weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.15 °C and 36.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.25 °C and 38.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 34.17 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 35.46 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 37.24 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 36.32 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 37.55 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 37.90 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 35.75 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds



