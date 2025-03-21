Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.27 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
The temperature in Goa today, on March 21, 2025, is 37.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.27 °C and 37.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 36.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.27 °C and 37.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 127.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|37.36
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|35.92
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|35.50
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|35.10
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.75
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|34.26
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|34.90
|Scattered clouds
