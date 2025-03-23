Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.52 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 23, 2025, is 34.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.52 °C and 37.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.04 °C and 37.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.52 °C and 37.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 119.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|34.08
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|36.26
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.98
|Few clouds
|March 27, 2025
|34.62
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|32.78
|Broken clouds
|March 29, 2025
|36.66
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|35.90
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
