Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.7 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 21, 2024 31.27 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 31.4 °C Broken clouds November 23, 2024 31.35 °C Broken clouds November 24, 2024 30.76 °C Overcast clouds November 25, 2024 30.47 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 29.23 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 30.45 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.45 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 20, 2024, is 28.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.7 °C and 32.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024

