Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.17 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 26, 2024 29.31 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 28.52 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 25.96 °C Overcast clouds November 29, 2024 29.69 °C Overcast clouds November 30, 2024 30.53 °C Broken clouds December 1, 2024 30.59 °C Scattered clouds December 2, 2024 31.19 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.48 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.68 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.54 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.54 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 25, 2024, is 28.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.17 °C and 32.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.78 °C and 32.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 25, 2024

